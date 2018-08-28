Rana Sanaullah says Aitzaz Ahsan is Khalai Makhlooq’s presidential candidate

By: Naeem Ashraf Butt

Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Aitzaz Ahsan was actually the presidential candidate of 'Khalai Makhlooq', referring to the establishment.

He was nominated the PPP's presidential candidate to facilitate the PTI, Sanaullah told SAMAA TV.

"A property tycoon was campaigning for Aitzaz," he said, "adding that the property tycoon works for the establishment and he has ties to former president Asif Zardari.

He claimed that the PPP was given the government in Sindh after a recent agreement with the establishment.