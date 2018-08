By: Samaa Web Desk

Security officials stopped a PML-N MPA from taking a picture of former PM Nawaz Sharif into the Punjab Assembly.

The female MPA was told that pictures are not allowed in the house. However, the lawmaker insisted that she would only take oath with a picture of her party founder in her hand.

Another PML-N MPA, Tariq Gul, came to take oath wearing chains to express solidarity with Nawaz.