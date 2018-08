By: Shafqat Aziz

Doctors at a private hospital in Karachi have successfully installed a breathing pacemaker in a paralyzed patient.

The patient, Dr Daniyal, was paralyzed when the blood supply to his lungs from his brain was suspended. British and American doctors took part in the five-hour long operation.

Dr Daniyal’s father, Dr Zafar Ali, was also on the team as well.

“A breathing pacemaker was installed to restore the respiratory system,” Dr Zafar Ali told SAMAA TV.

The device cost $100,000.