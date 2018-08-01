Cattle ‘health clearance’ is putting residents of Karachi at risk

August 1, 2018
By: Ahmer Rehman

Veterinary checkpoints at the entry points to Karachi are doing a lot of business these days as sacrificial animals have started arriving in large numbers at the city’s cattle markets.

Vets are fleecing animal traders by charging Rs150 as a ‘health clearance' fee at these checkpoints without properly inspecting the animals and vaccinating them.

People are prone to being infected by the Congo virus around this time, as animals brought to cattle markets could be infected. Two people have already died in Karachi from the Congo virus this year.

 
 

