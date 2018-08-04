1992 world cup winning team to be invited for Khan’s oath-taking

By: Samaa Web Desk

PM-elect Imran Khan has decided to invite the members of his 1992 world cup winning team to his oath-taking ceremony, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

The invitations would be sent to the members of world cup winning team once the date of oath-taking is decided.

Pakistan had won the 1992 world cup in Imran Khan's captaincy.

Javed Miandad, Waseem Akram, Aamir Sohail, Ramiz Raja, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Aqib Javed, Saleem Malik, Eijaz Ahmed, Moin Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Zahid Fazal, Iqbal Sikander and Wasim Haider are to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.