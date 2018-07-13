We have already won the battle: PML-N’s Mushahid Hussain

July 13, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

“We are going to Lahore at all costs. Our morale is high,” said PML-N’s Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while speaking to SAMAA’s reporter. “Authorities have closed down the entire city of Lahore out of fear, so we have morally won,” he said.

The authorities locked down parts of Lahore to bar the PML-N supporters from going to the airport to welcome former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam upon their return from London.

Thousands of police have been deployed in Lahore and shipping containers placed along main roads to block protesters from moving towards the airport, where Sharif is expected to land at around 8:50 p.m.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

We don’t intend to storm Lahore airport, create a law and order situation: PML-N’s Saad Rafique

Video: Lahore police fire tear gas at protesters near Ferozewala

I’m not afraid of NAB, Nawaz tells reporters on the plane

Going to Lahore airport to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, says Pervaiz Rashid

Maryam Nawaz’s son fights with protester outside Avenfield house

‘Rickshaw Jutt’ reaches Karachi’s NA-247

‘Aliens’ influencing PML-N’s election drive: Rana Sanaullah

Video: Will go to jail with my children, says Nawaz’s mother

Tennis player entertains crowd with his amazing skills

Roger Federer eliminated from Wimbledon 2018

Croatia knock out England of the FIFA World Cup 2018

PTI’s Nisar Jutt determined to bring change to Faisalabad

Abid Sher Ali hopeful to retain his Faisalabad seat

Watch: A grim picture of education in Tharparkar

Video: Pakistan Army rescues five people from the Sawan River

PTI getting massive support in Narowal, claims Abrar-ul-Haq

Video: Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal

Ahsan Iqbal confident of victory in Narowal

Rickshaw Jutt takes a drive through Karachi’s NA-254

Sargodha, a peep into history

NA-3 residents decry pollution of the Swat River

We are going to Pakistan to surrender, not to run away, says Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Croatian president watches match with fans, congratulates team

‘Neymar Challenge’ goes viral on social media

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.