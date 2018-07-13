We have already won the battle: PML-N’s Mushahid Hussain

By: Samaa Web Desk

“We are going to Lahore at all costs. Our morale is high,” said PML-N’s Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while speaking to SAMAA’s reporter. “Authorities have closed down the entire city of Lahore out of fear, so we have morally won,” he said.

The authorities locked down parts of Lahore to bar the PML-N supporters from going to the airport to welcome former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam upon their return from London.

Thousands of police have been deployed in Lahore and shipping containers placed along main roads to block protesters from moving towards the airport, where Sharif is expected to land at around 8:50 p.m.