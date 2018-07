By: Naeem Ashraf Butt

PML-N leader Saad Rafique said that PML-N party workers were peacefully heading towards the Lahore airport to welcome former PM Nawaz Sharif.

"We will express solidarity with our Quaid in a democratic manner," Mr. Rafique told SAMAA. "We don't intend to storm the airport and create a law and order situation."

The senior leadership should be allowed to enter the airport and meet Nawaz Sharif, he added.