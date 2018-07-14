Watch: Riot police crack down on Lahore protesters

Police in riot gear fired tear gas shells on PML-N protesters in Lahore. Clashes between police and PML-N workers erupted across Punjab when the law enforcers barred them from heading to Lahore airport to greet Nawaz Sharif Friday.
Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were arrested by NAB officials on return to the country in Avenfield reference case involving the purchase of luxury London flats.
Both have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms. They were taken to Adiyala jail, Rawalpindi.