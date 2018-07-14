Watch: Riot police crack down on Lahore protesters

July 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Police in riot gear fired tear gas shells on PML-N protesters in Lahore. Clashes between police and PML-N workers erupted across Punjab when the law enforcers barred them from heading to Lahore airport to greet Nawaz Sharif Friday.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were arrested by NAB officials on return to the country in Avenfield reference case involving the purchase of luxury London flats.

Both have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms. They were taken to Adiyala jail, Rawalpindi.
 
 
 

See Also

Doctor not allowed to go with Nawaz Sharif

July 14, 2018 12:47 am

Exclusive: Maryam thanks supporters for being part of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ movement

July 14, 2018 12:33 am

Imran Khan’s govt to end within a year, predicts Javed Hashmi

July 14, 2018 12:13 am

Exclusive video: Nawaz Sharif waives before boarding Islamabad plane

July 13, 2018 11:40 pm

Exclusive video: Nawaz, Maryam being taken into custody at Lahore airport

July 13, 2018 11:04 pm

Inside video of Nawaz Sharif’s plane after landing at Lahore airport

July 13, 2018 10:03 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.