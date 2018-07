By: Samaa Web Desk

SAMAA TV’s anchor Faisal Kareem witnesses grim education conditions in Tharparkar district’s PS-57. There is just one school available for a population of 5,000 Sobdar Shah village.

Deplorably, the government school, which lacks basic facilities for proper education, is being run privately by the villagers who pay Rs500 for each student to an outsider teacher.