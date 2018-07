By: Samaa Web Desk

Shamim Akhter, the mother of Nawaz Sharif, said she would not let her son and Maryam Nawaz go to prison alone.

“I will also go with them, if they are sent to jail,” she said. “If they are sent to jail, I will also go with them.”

Akhter said, “It's my belief that they are innocent and God will protect them.”

She said that her children are being punished for raising the "Vote ko Izzat Do" slogan.