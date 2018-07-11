Video: Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal

July 11, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

SAMAA TV’s senior anchorperson, Nadeem Malik, visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, some 15 kilometres from Narowal city.

This is the historic place where Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, spent last 18 years of his life.

Baba Guru Nanak was born in 1469 at Nankana Sahib (Sheikhupura) but died in 1539 on the bank of Ravi river near Kartarpura.

Narowal is PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s constituency where PTI leader Abrar-ul-Haq is contesting against him in this election.

Nadeem Malik interacted with voters and supporters of both the parties.

 
 

