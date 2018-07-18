Tech-savvy ECP brings you a smartphone app to find out your polling station

‘Click ECP’ is an application that you can download free of charge on your smartphones to access your voting data. On this app, you can easily find out your polling stations, whether your vote is registered or not, and the constituency in which your vote is registered.Similarly, the Election Commission has updated its SMS service. You can now locate your polling stations by sending your CNIC number to 8300. Earlier, the SMS service would only provide you your constituency. Now, it will also send you the address of the polling station where you will cast your vote.