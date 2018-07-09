Peter Sagan wins second stage of Tour de France

July 9, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Slovakia's Peter Sagan won the second stage and took lead in the 2018 Tour de France.

 

Most Watched

 

More from Editor's Choice

Sebastian Vettel wins British Grand Prix

Pakistan continue to dominate under Sarfraz’s leadership

Fakhar powers Pakistan to T20 tri-series win

Arif Alvi fights Karachi’s case

PPP deprived Karachi of its resources: Miftah

Gabol gives PPP credit for uplift projects in Karachi

Rickshaw Jutt in NA-255: Will MQM be able to retain its stronghold?

PTI celebrates verdict against Sharif family

Analysis: Has the election slipped from the PML-N’s hands?

Video: PML-N workers protest in Multan

Angry PML-N workers burn tyres in Lahore

Nawaz’s conviction drives supporters onto the streets

Water shortage has left Karachi’s NA-256 residents furious

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe to reach T20 tri-series final

FIFA World Cup 2018: Race for the Golden Shoe award continues

Shandur Polo Festival to kick off from July 7

International wrestlers immerse themselves in Pakistani culture

Lineup of FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter finals

Federer, Serena cruise into Wimbledon third round

Party heads are entitled to protocol, says Imran Khan

MQM decries ban on banners in Karachi

Maulana Fazl defines a magnet for Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz behind Nawaz Sharif’s downfall, says Imran Khan

These rigging experts show how bogus votes are cast

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.