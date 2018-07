By: Samaa Web Desk

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he is not afraid of the National Accountability Bureau's teams that are deployed at the Lahore airport to arrest him.

"They have turned Lahore into a battleground and have sealed the roads," he said.

"What kind of elections are they going to organise after 10 days?" questioned Nawaz. "The world will make the fun of such elections."