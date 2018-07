By: Samaa Web Desk

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has expressed serious reservations over defeat of his party stalwarts, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Abid Sher Ali, in the general elections.

In a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif in Adiala jail, Nawaz Sharif has vowed to stand for civilian supremacy.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif has left it to his brother to decide whether to concede the defeat or protest over "rigging".