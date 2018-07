By: Samaa Web Desk

Khawar Fareed Maneka, the former husband of the PTI chairman’s third wife, has felicitated him for his party’s victory in July 25 elections.

“From my entire family, I extend my best wishes to Imran Khan and pray for his success. May he fulfill all his pledges,” Maneka said while speaking to SAMAA.

He also offered good wishes for his former wife, Bushra Maneka, whom Imran Khan married last year.