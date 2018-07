In SAMAA TV’s election programme ‘Big Debate’ PPP leader Nabil Gabol gave credit to PPP for development projects in Karachi.Guests in the debate were Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan (MQM), Miftah Ismail (PML-N), Arif Alvi (PTI), Nabil Gabol (PPP), Arshad Wohra (PSP) and independent candidate Jibran Nasir.The show was jointly hosted by senior anchorpersons Mubashir Lucman, Shahzad Iqbal and Nadeem Malik.