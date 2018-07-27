Farooq Sattar rejects election results, demands a new province in Sindh

July 27, 2018
MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar has said that his party is still the largest political party in Karachi and other urban areas in Sindh.

“We were not defeated but were made to lose,” Dr Sattar said in a video on Friday. “We will have to mobilise the people, stage demonstrations and sit-ins.”

He urged the MQM-P coordination committee to demand a re-election in Sindh, re-delimitation of constituencies and said that the population census should be conducted again.

“We will turn the southern Sindh province into a reality,” he said.
 
 
 

