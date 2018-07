By: Samaa Web Desk

MQM leader Farooq Sattar says ‘post-poll rigging’ was carried out in Karachi during July 25 general elections.

Except for PTI, all major political parties, including PML-N, PPP, MQM and JI, have complained of "blatant" rigging in the polls.

MQM has failed to retain its powerful position in Karachi where PTI has now emerged as a strong contender.