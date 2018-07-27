Election Commission announces results, says voter turnout was 51.85%

The voter turnout was 51.85% on July 25, said Election Commission spokesperson Nadeem Qasim at a media talk on Friday.
The election took place across Pakistan on July 25. Two days later, the Election Commission announced that the PTI has 114 seats in the National Assembly and the PML-N has 63.
In Punjab, the PML-N secured victory on 127 seats while the PTI won on 123 seats. Another 29 independent candidates have won on Punjab seats, said the Election Commission spokesperson. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s 67 seats have gone to PTI while the MMA and ANP have secured victory on 10 and six seats, respectively, said Qasim.