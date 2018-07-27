Election Commission announces results, says voter turnout was 51.85%

The election took place across Pakistan on July 25. Two days later, the Election Commission announced that the PTI has 114 seats in the National Assembly and the PML-N has 63.In Punjab, the PML-N secured victory on 127 seats while the PTI won on 123 seats. Another 29 independent candidates have won on Punjab seats, said the Election Commission spokesperson. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s 67 seats have gone to PTI while the MMA and ANP have secured victory on 10 and six seats, respectively, said Qasim.