Civic problems remain unattained in NA-244

Acute water shortage, prolonged loadshedding, overflowing gutters, lack of good educational institutions, insufficient healthcare facilities, dilapidated roads are some of the major problems of Karachi’s NA-244 constituency.
These issues remained unsolved even after completion of two terms by the PPP-led Sindh government.
The constituency primarily consists of Faisal Cantonment, Defence View, Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Azam Basti, Chanesar Goth, Mehmoodabad, Baloch Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Dhoraji, Hill Park, Muhammad Ali Society, Naval Colony and Karsaz.