Civic problems remain unattained in NA-244

July 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




 

Acute water shortage, prolonged loadshedding, overflowing gutters, lack of good educational institutions, insufficient healthcare facilities, dilapidated roads are some of the major problems of Karachi’s NA-244 constituency.

These issues remained unsolved even after completion of two terms by the PPP-led Sindh government.

The constituency primarily consists of Faisal Cantonment, Defence View, Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Azam Basti, Chanesar Goth, Mehmoodabad, Baloch Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Dhoraji, Hill Park, Muhammad Ali Society, Naval Colony and Karsaz.
 
 
 

See Also

Shehbaz has rejected Nawaz’s ‘khalai makhlooq’ narrative, claims Qureshi

July 18, 2018 6:03 pm

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

July 18, 2018 5:25 pm

Banned outfits contesting the elections is an insult to democracy: Bilawal

July 18, 2018 4:56 pm

Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s names removed from the ECL

July 18, 2018 4:08 pm

How to spot fake news on Whatsapp

July 18, 2018 12:50 pm

The next govt can’t be formed without the PPP: Qamar Zaman Kaira

July 18, 2018 12:45 pm

 
 
SAMAA Election 2018
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.