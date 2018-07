By: Samaa Web Desk

Amid street clashes and lock down across Lahore, authorities barred PML-N supporters from reaching Lahore airport where Etihad Airways flight ETD-243 carrying Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz finally landed at around 8:50pm.

Sharif and his daughter were arrested on July 13 in the Avenfield reference case involving the purchase of luxury London flats.