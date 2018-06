By: Samaa Web Desk

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, Reham Khan has praised PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi as an intelligent and intuitive person, while she said that the PTI leaderships was in self-destruct mode. To a question about her association with Hanif Abbasi regarding the book, she said, “I have no link with Hanif Abbasi, and do not even have his phone number”.