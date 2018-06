By: Samaa Web Desk

The PTI workers from Multan have refused to end their sit-in outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

The aggrieved workers are protesting against the ‘unfair’ distribution of party tickets for the upcoming elections.

They have been sitting outside Mr. Khan’s residence for last three years and have told the leadership that they won’t end their sit-in, if their demands are not met.