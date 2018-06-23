Prisoners are dealt with according to the law, says US on Aafia Siddiqui

June 23, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

The state department of the United States has stated that it deals with prisoners according to international law.

Heather Nauert, spokesperson of the US state department, said that the Pakistan foreign office contacted them over treatment of Dr Aafia Siddiqui in prison.

"We have received Pakistan's message regarding treatment of Dr Siddiqui in jail," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson for the Pakistani foreign office, Dr Mohammad Faisal, on the other hand, said that the country has raised the matter with the authorities concerned so it can be investigated.

In 2010, a US court convicted Dr Siddiqui, who was then 46 years old, on charges of attempted murder and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan. She is serving an 86-year jail term at the Federal Medical Center, Carswell, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pakistan’s foreign office had demanded investigations into a report submitted by Pakistan’s consul-general in Houston, Aisha Farooqui, which spoke of abuse in jail. Farooqui met Dr Siddiqui on May 23. According to her, Dr Siddiqui complained about physical and sexual abuse by prison staff.

 
 

