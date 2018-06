By: Mohsin Khalid

A polio affected youth from Gujranwala has submitted his nomination papers to contest the election from NA-83.

Attaur Rehman said he is an old worker of the PML-N and wanted to contest the election from Gujranwala.

“I will contest the election independently if the party doesn’t issue me a ticket,” he told SAMAA TV on Saturday.

He urged PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif to issue him an election ticket and fulfill his promise of empowering the youth.