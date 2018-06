By: Samaa Web Desk

Senior anchorperson Nadeem Malik said the PML-N will give tough time to PTI in Punjab in the elections.

He said it is possible that the PML-N will maintain the leading position in Punjab after the elections.

Mr. Malik said that Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris has rescued himself from representing Nawaz Sharif in the accountability court.

He said Khawaja Asif tried to delay the case and did his best to grill the witnesses in the court.

"It's a political and good move," he said.