By: Naeem Ashraf Butt

Former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Chaudhry Nisar is a senior party leader and he should have discussed his reservations within the party.

“I have worked with Chaudhry Nisar as his parliamentary secretary for over two years and he taught me a lot,” she said. However, she said what happened in last few months was ‘regretful’.

“It's my desire to see all the senior party leaders working together,” she added.