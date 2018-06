Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is also a supporter of PTI, revealed his email conversation with Reham Khan. He was speaking to anchorperson Shehzad Iqbal at Samaa’s talk-show ‘Awaz’.Reham Khan is nowadays at a center of controversy over her upcoming book in which she has levelled allegations against her ex-husband, his close friend Zulfi Bokhari and cricketer Wasim Akram.