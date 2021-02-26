Takaful Pakistan is now known as Salaam Takaful

Takaful Pakistan Limited, the largest dedicated general takaful operator in the country, has unveiled its new brand image of Salaam Takaful Limited. A grand launch event was held in Karachi on February 26, with the top brass of financial leading corporations, Shariah scholars and media personnel and the company stakeholders in attendance.

Dr Ishrat Husain, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity of Pakistan, was the chief guest. In his speech, he gave an insight into the current national economic landscape. Dr Husain further continued by applauding the progress that Islamic financial sector has made over the years. He congratulated Salaam Takaful Limited on their achievements and extended his best wishes for the company.

The PM’s aide was of the view that Salaam Takaful Limited has the potential and opportunity to become a global player in Islamic insurance segment and will play its role for the propagation of Islamic insurance products both nationally and globally.

Rizwan Hussain, the CEO and managing director of Salaam Takaful Limited, elaborated the journey of the company post its acquisition by the new management in 2018. He showcased the company’s achievements and growth and explained his vision with regard to the new identity of Salaam Takaful Limited.

“Salaam Takaful Limited is the result of our evolution into a better enterprise with strong resolve to be the leading takaful solutions provider in the global arena, a shining star of Pakistan,” he said. “With our unprecedented growth, strides towards digitization, innovative solutions and customer centricity, we will become an exemplary entity for future generations.”

Anwar Maqsood delighted the audience with a small skit that made the event memorable for the participants. He shared a few words on the event and congratulated Salaam Takaful Limited on their ascent as the largest dedicated takaful operator in Pakistan.