How much work has been done on the KCR so far?

New look

The KCR can obviously not be the same KCR from the 1960s. Its design has been redone not just because technology has changed but because Karachi has grown exponentially since those days. Today its track goes through the city’s major intersections and roads and if the design isn’t redone, there would be major traffic jams.

This is the biggest challenge in resurrecting the KCR, which is why one proposal is to raise 65% of the tracks off the ground i.e. build it elevated.

The total length of the new KCR design is 43.2km. It will be a two-way track. It is not clear how much will be elevated. One of the officials who has been working on the project said that 26.6km will be elevated. But the designs available with SAMAA Digital show that this is more likely to be 30.57km instead.

According to documents available with SAMAA Digital, the new design starts from Drigh Road station, goes through Gulistan-e-Jauhar, heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad.

The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Merewether Tower, City Station and onwards to PIDC and Karachi Cantt. The KCR would then run parallel to Sharah-e-Faisal and go through Chanesar, Shaheed-e-Millat and Karsaz before completing a round trip at the Drigh Road station.

This design calls for 24 platforms of which 14 will be elevated and 10 will be on the ground or “at grade”. The plan says the stations will have parking spaces.

New systems

To date, trains in Pakistan have been running on broad-gauge tracks which were laid during the British occupation. The KCR used to run on similar tracks.

This is going to change. According to the technical preparation report made by Nespak, they will not use the older broad-gauge tracks and will rebuild KCR with standard-gauge tracks.

According to sources, the decision to lay the tracks from scratch was taken after planners realised how much it would cost to retrieve the old original tracks. They were missing in many strips. It is cheaper and faster to do it this way, they argued.

Additionally, KCR trains ran on diesel engines. In the new plan, the authorities are considering new electric trains. “The third-rail system will be adopted,” said an official, who worked on the technical feasibility. In this system, a semi-continuous rigid conductor is placed alongside the track to feed electric power to the railway locomotive.

Making space

It is worth mentioning that along with clearing the track, the authorities also have to clear out some infrastructure that was built since the KCR shut down. There is a flyover at Habib Bank Chowrangi that has to be knocked down to make way for the elevated track. Back in the days when the KCR was operational, the bridge was constructed so the train could pass under it, said an official familiar with the new design. He hastened to add that the bridge is already in a dilapidated condition and will be the only one to be demolished to make way.

There is also the matter of a land dispute between the Sindh government which had given land to the Railways to run trains but now wants to take it back as they need it for the KCR, an official said. The problem is that that railways is not ready to hand the land back and is asking for equal land in return or compensated.

Will it be ready soon?

Getting the circular railway back is a massive project that will cost a lot. Its price tag right now is $1,970 million, which includes locomotives.

So far, Islamabad’s key decision-making bodies, the CDWP and ECNEC, have approved this, revealed a senior official. He refused to come on the record, however.

The project’s design has also been approved and the consultants had their assessment of how technically practical it is ready in 2017. So the major paperwork, planning, designing and engineering appear to be sorted out.

So what is taking so long? It appears to be a lack of clarity at the top on how to fund it. According to sources, on the insistence of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the project has been included under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor but no agreement has been officially signed to make it formal, the official said.

If this were to happen, it would involve a lot of paperwork. To make KCR part of CPEC the federal government would have to engage the Chinese government and give a sovereign guarantee for us to take Chinese loans, the official said.

Paying for KCR under CPEC will be much more expensive as the interest on Chinese loans would be much higher than what JICA was willing to offer, he added. JICA was ready to give us a loan for 93.5% of the total project cost at the rate of 0.2%. The JICA loan was repayable in 40 years. The terms and conditions of the Chinese loan won’t be so easy.

Bickering between the federal and Sindh governments is another reason the circular railway is not moving forward at the pace it should.

“It is very unlikely that the project will take off anytime soon as there seems to be a lack of interest on the part of the federal government as they don’t want the provincial government to get credit for the revival of KCR.”

And so, in the meantime, and for the foreseeable future, the women who need to come to work off II Chundrigar Road laugh when they hear about the KCR. It is not a project they care about any more because they have been hearing promises for a long time that the public transport crisis will be tackled. They and the millions of other people who need to go out to earn a living in Karachi are disconnected from their government and the authorities that be. They make do with whatever informal systems rise up to take advantage of the vacuum. They dream of buses whose fare they can afford. Air-conditioned, clean buses that form a network that reaches into neighbourhoods and connects them to the main arteries. They dream of a time when they don’t need to dream of something as simple as taking a bus to work.