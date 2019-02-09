Academic Dr Ammar Ali Jan arrested by the Lahore police

February 9, 2019

Lahore-based professor Dr Ammar Ali Jan was arrested by the Gulberg police early Saturday morning.

A case has been registered against him under the Punjab Sound Systems Regulation Act, 2015, Section 16 (dissemination of rumours) of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

