180 of 300 DNA samples obtained in rape-murder of child in Abbottabad return negative

The police have yet to identify the suspect who raped and murdered a three-year-old girl in Abbottabad.

Ten days have passed since the girl’s body was found in the Havelian area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had also ordered a swift inquiry into the incident.

The police sent 300 DNA samples for testing and the results of 180 samples have returned negative.

They are waiting for the rest of the results.