The Supreme Court isn’t satisfied with CM Usman Buzdar’s apology

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar submitted on Monday an apology to the Supreme Court in the Pakpattan DPO transfer case but the court isn’t satisfied with it.

We don’t see good intentions behind his apology, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed. He said the court is not satisfied with his reply and that an inquiry should be initiated.

The three-member bench is hearing a case about the transfer of Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal reportedly at the behest of Khawar Maneka, first lady Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband.

According to the DPO, the chief minister summoned him for a meeting where Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, a close friend of the Maneka family with no government credentials, was also present. Gujjar ‘humiliated’ Gondal and told him to apologise for stopping Maneka’s car.

The chief justice told the advocate general to ensure that the chief minister is present in the court on Tuesday or else he will initiate an inquiry himself. The issue is of rule of law, observed Justice Nisar.

“Is this ‘Naya Pakistan’?” he asked. “Naya Pakistan will be made after the inquiry is completed under Article 62-F,” he said.

Gujjar, former Punjab IG Kaleem Imam and the CM have been asked to explain why they weren’t present in court by 3pm and if the court isn’t satisfied with their answers, a new committee will be formed to investigate the matter, ordered the chief justice.