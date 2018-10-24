Sindh CM orders police to withdraw from Pakistan Quarters after protest turns violent

October 24, 2018




After protests erupted when the police went to Karachi's Pakistan Quarters, a government employees housing society in Garden, to evict residents, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice and asked the police to withdraw.

The police used water cannons and batons in an attempt to subdue the protesters who refused to leave the area. The police were acting on the directives of the Supreme Court, which had given a deadline of Wednesday to have the 400 houses in Pakistan Quarters vacated.

Men, women and children began their protest early Wednesday morning, blocking the road and disrupting traffic. The police arrested a number of protesters.

MQM and PTI leaders arrived at Pakistan Quarters to speak on behalf of the residents. MQM leader Farooq Sattar said the residents have certificates of ownership  and shouldn’t be deprived of their due rights. “The government can enter a partnership with the residents,” he suggested. He requested the prime minister to stop the eviction process.

One policeman was injured when protesters threw stones at the police.
 
 
 

