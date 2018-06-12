SC rejects convict’s appeal against death sentence in Zainab murder case

June 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

 

Zainab’s father Amin Ansari holds his daughter’s picture. PHOTO: AFP

The Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday an appeal filed by convict Imran Ali, challenging the death sentence awarded by an anti-terrorism court in the Zainab murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was hearing the appeal against the sentence at the SC Lahore Registry.

Earlier in February this year, the anti-terrorism court had awarded four death penalties to Imran for the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab.

Talking to media outside the court, Zainub’s father Amin Ansari demanded that the culprit be publicly hanged.

 
 
 

See Also

Zainab murder case: Imran did not confess to his crime, says attorney

February 9, 2018 4:04 pm

Dr. Shahid Masood’s claim on bank accounts proved wrong

January 26, 2018 3:21 pm

Will move SC against DG Forensic Lab, announces Zainab’s lawyer

January 26, 2018 9:05 am

ATC grants police 14-day physical remand of Zainab murder suspect

January 24, 2018 4:07 pm

Father regrets AJK PM’s statement on Zainab

January 18, 2018 12:30 pm

Shocking: AJK PM ridicules Zainab murder

January 18, 2018 11:42 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.