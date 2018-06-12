SC rejects convict’s appeal against death sentence in Zainab murder case

The Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday an appeal filed by convict Imran Ali, challenging the death sentence awarded by an anti-terrorism court in the Zainab murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was hearing the appeal against the sentence at the SC Lahore Registry.

Earlier in February this year, the anti-terrorism court had awarded four death penalties to Imran for the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab.

Talking to media outside the court, Zainub’s father Amin Ansari demanded that the culprit be publicly hanged.