PTI doesn’t want delay in elections: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that timely election was a constitutional requirement and his party was not in favour of any delay in general election 2018.

He said all the speculations regarding delay in general election should be ended after the ECP issued election schedule.

The PTI leader said that his party has completed its preparations for general election.

Mr. Qureshi urged the party workers and supporters to set aside personal grudges and support Imran Khan.

“This election has a great importance for country’s future and specially for the people of South Punjab,” he said. “The PTI would make South Punjab a separate province, if the people vote PTI to power.”

He hoped that the caretaker government would ensure free, fair and transparent elections within its due period.

APP

Story first published: 2nd June 2018