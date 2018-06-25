Javed Iqbal says NAB received threats of headquarters being blown with explosives

June 25, 2018
riazahmed

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal speaks during a press conference in Quetta.

Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has said that some elements had threatened to blow up the headquarters of accountability watch dog with the explosives.

However, he did not reveal the names of those threatening anti-graft bureau.

Iqbal was speaking to the NAB officials in Lahore on Monday.

“We are not afraid of anyone but the Allah and his last prophet (P.B.U.H),” he said. “We will continue to wage Jihad against corruption.”

The NAB chairman said he pulled out mega corruption scandals from the files and the bureau would soon file references in the accountability courts.

 
 
 

