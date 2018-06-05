Imran Khan advises Aamir Liaquat to not leave PTI in haste

PTI chairman Imran Khan has advised Aamir Liaquat Hussain to not leave the party in haste and said that no individual in the party has authority to issue election tickets.

In a telephone conversation, the PTI chairman invited the renowned televangelist to Bani Gala and told him that a committee would finalize the names of candidates and not any individual.

On June 3, Aamir Liaquat tweeted that PTI’s Karachi leader Firdous Naqvi has refused to issue him the election ticket.

میں تحریک انصاف کو اپنا گھر سمجھ کر آیا تھا لیکن جناب فردوس شمیم نقوی صاحب نے مجھے میرے ہی گھر سے ٹکٹ دینے سے انکار کردیا اور کچھ ایسی باتیں کیں جو میں @ImranKhanPTI کی عزت کوسامنے رکھتے ہوئے لکھنا مناسب نہیں سمجھتا ۔۔۔۔ بہرحال میں کل تک اپنا سیاسی فیصلہ قوم کے سامنے رکھ دوں گا — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) June 3, 2018

Mr. Liaquat said he would make a decision about his political career in a day or two.

Imran Ismail, another leader of PTI’s Karachi chapter, said that Mr. Liaquat wasn’t going anywhere.

“All the issues would be resolved after a meeting between Aamir Liaquat and Imran Khan,” he said.