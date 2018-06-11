Farooq Sattar loses to Khalid Maqbool to head MQM-P

Dr Farooq Sattar will not be leading the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. It will be Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

This news emerging from the Islamabad High Court Monday was a turning point in what has been a tumultuous season for the party.

The party had split into two factions, the PIB and Bahadurabad groups. It was not clear who would lead the MQM-P overall.

Dr Farooq Sattar went to court to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to remove him as party chief.

The verdict means that the MQM-P Bahadurabad-faction ‘won’.

In March, acting on pleas filed by Siddiqui and Kanwar Naveed Jameel, the election body had removed Sattar as the MQM convener. It also annulled the intra-party elections held by the PIB gtroup as well.