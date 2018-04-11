Two killed in Khanewal road accident

April 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


KHANEWAL: At least two people including a woman were killed and scores others wounded in a road accident in Khanewal early Wednesday morning.

A bus was carrying passengers that was on its way to Multan from Islamabad overturned near Bagar Bridge, Khanewal, leaving two dead and several others injured.

The accident took place owing to over-speed.

The deceased include a woman and bus guard. Bodies and the wounded have been shifted to Kabirwala hospital.


