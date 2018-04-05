Six coalmine workers die of suffocation in Kalat



At least six people died of suffocation caused with toxic gas in Kalat, Samaa reported Thursday.

The laborers were working in a coalmine located in Siah Camp, Sorab, according to the Levies sources. An explosion took place in the mine that triggered toxic gas that led to the suffocation of six workers.

The Levies men transported the bodies to Civil Hospital, Sorab.

The deceased belong to Quetta, Pishin and Sorab. The bodies will be handed to the bereaved families after identification and medico-legal proceedings.

Story first published: 5th April 2018