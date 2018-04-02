Malala flies back after wrapping up Pakistan visit



RAWALPINDI: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai wrapped up her four-day visit to Pakistan and flew back to London from Rawalpindi airport Monday.

Strict security arrangements were put in place at Benazir Airport, Rawalpindi.

The details of her itinerary in Pakistan were kept under wraps owing to security reasons. She had a meeting with Prime Miniser Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

She also visited her hometown, Mingora, Swat under beefed up security.

“I miss everything about Pakistan … right from the rivers, the mountains, to even the dirty streets and the garbage around our house, and my friends and how we used to have gossip and talk about our school life, to how we used to fight with our neighbors,” said Malala while visiting her native town in Swat valley under tight security.

“Peace has fully been restored in the country due to sincere efforts by governmnent and armed forces,” said the 20-year-old campaigner in an interview with a local news agency.

“I can tell the whole world now with more confidence that there is complete peace in Pakistan and my return to country is an ample proof of this.”

She said her dream to return to Pakistan has been fulfilled due to the efforts by government and armed forces to defeat terrorism.

