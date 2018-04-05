ISLAMABAD: President of National Bank along with two other suspects have been indicted in a corruption case against Ishaq Dar.

National Accountability Bureau had filed a corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar on 26th February 2018 stating that he had assets beyond his known sources of income.

The national bank president Saeed Ahmad along with Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood have been accused of helping Dar, NAB stated.

In today’s hearing, Ahmad’s lawyer told the court said that his client has challenged the higher court’s decision of dismissal of the petition requesting to discharge supplementary reference from accountability court.

“We have respect for the Supreme Court but no orders have come from there as yet,” replied Judge Mohammad Bashir.

“We will indict the suspects for the time being. No action will be taken if orders come from the apex court.”

The three suspects have been charge sheeted under articles A-59 and 6 of NAB law. Witnesses have been summoned in the next hearing.

Meanwhile, Rizvi apologized to the bench over his lawyer’s exchange of heated words with the judge during the hearing on 3rd April

Story first published: 5th April 2018