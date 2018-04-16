Girl, 7, found murdered in Dir after going missing

By Zahid Jan

DIR: A seven-year-old girl was found murdered near the Afghan border in Dir on Monday, police said.

The girl has been missing since Sunday.

Pir Shahab Ali Shah, a senior police officer, said that the girl was reported missing after vanishing from her home on Sunday at 10pm. “Her body was discovered from nearby fields at 1pm on Monday,” he said.

“We have launched investigations from all angles and those behind the crime will be apprehended soon,” Shah told SAMAA.

“The body has been shifted to Dir District Hospital for post-mortem,” he said. The victim’s body bore torture marks.

According to family sources, the victim’s father has been working in Karachi.

