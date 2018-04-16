Girl, 7, found murdered in Dir after going missing

April 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By Zahid Jan

DIR: A seven-year-old girl was found murdered near the Afghan border in Dir on Monday, police said.

The girl has been missing since Sunday.

Pir Shahab Ali Shah, a senior police officer, said that the girl was reported missing after vanishing from her home on Sunday at 10pm. “Her body was discovered from nearby fields at 1pm on Monday,” he said.

“We have launched investigations from all angles and those behind the crime will be apprehended soon,” Shah told SAMAA.

“The body has been shifted to Dir District Hospital for post-mortem,” he said. The victim’s body bore torture marks.

According to family sources, the victim’s father has been working in Karachi.


Published in Pakistan, Uncategorized

Story first published: 16th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Four Palestinians dead in Gaza blast

April 15, 2018 9:39 am

Policeman suspended on charges of raping teenager

April 12, 2018 2:27 pm

Military plane crashes near Algiers, scores feared dead: media, witness

April 11, 2018 2:15 pm

Girl found burnt, rape being investigated in Chichawatni

April 10, 2018 8:45 pm

More than half your body is not human: scientists

April 10, 2018 12:17 pm

Gazans bury their dead after bloodiest day in years

April 1, 2018 11:02 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.