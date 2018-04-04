CJP takes notice of murder of Jaranwala girl



Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of a minor girl who was murdered after rape in Jaranwala and directed the Punjab police chief to submit report within 48 hours.

Seven-year-old Mubashira was abducted while she was playing near her house on April 1. Later, her body was recovered from the nearby field in Islampura.

Police also recovered the girlâ€™s burnt clothes that bore blood stains. The clothes have been identified by the girlâ€™s mother.

Widespread outcry

Jaranwala witnessed widespread protest against the rape and murder of the girl Tuesday. The citizens staged protest demonstration. Angry baton-wielding demonstrators took to roads and demanded immediate action after the arrest of those involved in the offence.

Demonstrators also blocked roads with schools and commercial centers shut down.Â Meantime, lawyers also boycotted the judicial proceeding.

Police were deployed around the city to avert any untoward occurrence.

Anger and Panic grips city

More than a week ago, a 25-year-old woman, Abida Ahmed, went missing after she left for the university. She was a student of MA in English at Faisalabad Government College University.

Her body was fished out of a stream. Police registered a case and started investigations. According to the autopsy report, the body bore marks of torture.

Abidaâ€™s postmortem also confirmed rape and torture. The infuriated people protested against the girl’s murder and rape.

33 murders, 36 rapes

Fear has gripped Faisalabad as a police report says that 33 women were murdered during the last three months in Faisalabad. As many as 36 others were raped while 99 were kidnapped.



Story first published: 4th April 2018