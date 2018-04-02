Body of seven-year-old girl found from Faisalabad

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Body of another girl has been found from Islampura, Faisalabad this morning, reported Samaa Monday, a week after body of a woman was recovered from the same area.Â 

Seven-year-old Mubashira went missing yesterday.

According to police, there are torture marks on the girlâ€™s body. Body has been handed over to the family after the postmortem.

Her body was recovered from field, where, according to CCPO, some animal ate part of her body.


An FIR has been lodged in City police station, Jaranwala with clauses of abduction, rape and murder with the girlâ€™s father as plaintiff.

The 25-year-old woman, Abida Ahmed, was a student of MA in English at Faisalabad Government College University. She went missing four days ago when she left for the university.

Her body was fished out of a stream on Wednesday, after which police registered a case and started investigations. According to the autopsy report, the body bore marks of torture.

Fear has gripped Faisalabad as 27 bodies have been found in the past three months. Residents of the city protested after Ahmedâ€™s murder.


