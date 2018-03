LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday said the government of Punjab did nothing in ten years.

He said this while hearing a case regarding setting up water treatment plant, at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

Appearing before the court, amicus curiae argued told the court that 310 million gallons of sewerage of Faisalabad is allowed to drain into River Chenab and Ravi.

Story first published: 10th March 2018