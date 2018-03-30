Naqeeb murder case: Investigation officer changed

SSP Malir Abid Qaimkhani has been replaced by SSP Investigation Central Dr. Rizwan as the new investigation officer, according to the notification.Rao Anwar, who is involved in the killing of Waziristan youth in fake encounter in Karachi, has been remanded into police custody till April 21.The former SSP Malir was earlier on remand for 30 days for lodging fake cases against Naqeebullah Mehsud and his friends.Abid has been removed from investigating three cases.

Story first published: 30th March 2018