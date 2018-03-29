Farooq Sattar restored as MQM-P Convener as ECP ruling put on hold

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Islamabad High Court suspended the Election Commission of Pakistanâ€™s verdict of removing Dr. Farooq Sattar as convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

Hearing a petition filed by Farooq Sattar, the high court issued stay order against the ECP ruling till April 11 and summoned response from the litigants.

Farooq Sattarâ€™s counsel Babar Sattar filed the petition challenging the ECPâ€™s ruling yesterday.

The ECP voided Dr. Farooq Sattarâ€™s convenership while hearing the pleas filed by Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQMâ€™s Bahadurabad Group. The ECP also annulled the intra-party elections of the PIB Group as well.

The MQM-P is beset with internal strife for the partyâ€™s control as the two factions â€“Bahadurabad and PIB Group- resorted to the ECP against each other.


